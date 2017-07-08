JAY-Z releases 4:44 video with unseen footage of Blue Ivy

Share

JAY-Z has released an eight minute video with unseen footage of daughter Blue Ivy to coincide with the expanded release of album 4:44.

The music mogul treated members of his subscription only music service, Tidal to another exclusive on Friday (7Jul17). In conjunction with the expanded release of his new album, 4:44 to major streaming services, the Empire State of Mind hitmaker released an eight minute video for the album's title track.

The Grammy Award winning artist had already given users of his music streaming service early access to download 4:44 in June (17).

According to editors at Rolling Stone Magazine, the clip opens with footage of a young boy singing a Nina Simone Track then cuts to a clip of All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story, with footage of the singer talking about love.

A collage of clips include street dancers, rioters, news segments, and an interview with artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, before cutting to footage of Jay and Beyonce performing Drunk in Love and a live rendition of Al Green's Judy.

The video finale shows unseen footage of the couple's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who also makes appearance on the album. The young star in the making rapped on the album's bonus track Blue's Freestyle/We Family.

Non-subscribers of Tidal can take a sneaky 44 second peek of the video after watching the video for track The Story of O.J, on YouTube.

