JAY-Z's tour keeping him on the road for Thanksgiving

The tour is his first solo set of dates since early 2014.

JAY-Z will be spending his first Thanksgiving and birthday as a father to twins on the road after announcing plans for his 4:44 Tour.

The rap mogul unveiled the 31-date trek on Monday morning (10Jul17), with the shows kicking off in Anaheim, California on 27 October (17) and keeping him away from home for two months.

The concert commitments mean JAY-Z will have to cut short his and wife Beyonce's first big holiday as a family of five, as he will perform in Toronto, Canada on 22 November (17), on the eve of America's Thanksgiving celebrations on 23 November (17).

He will return to the stage in Boston, Massachusetts on 25 November (17).

Meanwhile, it appears the Empire State of Mind hitmaker, real name Shawn Carter, will also mark his 48th birthday on 4 December (17) on tour, as he plays in Uniondale, New York on 2 December (17), with just two nights off before heading to Chicago, Illinois on 5 December (17).

However, JAY-Z will be able to make up for his absence and spend some quality time with Beyonce, five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and their boy and girl twins over Christmas as he will close out the dates on 21 December (17) in Los Angeles, where the superstar couple is now based.

The 4:44 Tour is his first string of solo concerts since wrapping the Magna Carta World Tour in early 2014. He also embarked on a joint trek with Beyonce that summer (14), performing together for the On the Run Tour.

