Jay Z: 'Songwriters Hall of Fame induction is a win for all of us'

The rapper will be feted at a ceremony in June (17).

Jay Z insists his historic induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame is a "win" for all rappers because the genre was once considered a passing trend.

The Empire State of Mind star, real name Shawn Carter, made history as the first MC nominated for the honor in October (16), during his first year of eligibility, and now he will cement his legacy as part of the Class of 2017.

He will be inducted alongside singer/producer Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, and Chicago stars Robert Lamm, James Pankow, and Peter Cetera at a ceremony in New York City on 15 June (17).

The notoriously private rapper has finally opened up about the achievement, insisting hip-hop now officially has a place in songwriting history.

"By the way, this is a win for US," he wrote on Twitter. "I remember when rap was said to be a fad. We are now alongside some of the greatest writers in history."

The Songwriters Hall of Fame, which honors the masters behind the music industry's biggest hits, was founded in 1969 by songwriter Johnny Mercer and music publishers Abe Olman and Howie Richmond. Nominees are considered for induction if they have been writing hits for at least 20 years.

Previous induction ceremonies saluted the likes of James Brown, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, and Lionel Richie, while Nile Rodgers, Marvin Gaye, Tom Petty, and Elvis Costello were among the Class of 2016.

The nominated artists who missed out on the Songwriters Hall of Fame accolade this year (17) include Madonna, George Michael, Gloria Estefan, Bryan Adams, Kool & the Gang, Cat Stevens, Sly Stone, and Vince Gill.

© Cover Media