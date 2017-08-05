JAY-Z spoofs Friends in Moonlight music video

Share

JAY-Z has released another video to promote his latest album 4:44.

JAY-Z has recreated scenes from classic sitcom Friends in the video for his track Moonlight.

The rapper has already released a string of exclusive videos to subscribers on his music streaming service Tidal to accompany his album 4:44, which was released on 30 June (17).

On Friday (04Aug17), Jay dropped another video, with the clip featuring a number of Hollywood's rising stars, who have reprised the roles made famous by Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), David Schwimmer (Ross) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe).

The opening sequence features Monica's infamous purple apartment with Chandler, played by Lakeith Stanfield, and Joey, portrayed by Lil Rel Howery, hanging out just like in the hit '90s TV series.

The scene was recreated from the episode The One Where No One's Ready, which featured in season three of the comedy, first airing in 1996.

If that wasn't an obvious enough Friends reference, the Alan Yang-directed video cuts to the opening credits of Friends but this time with the new actors, and sets the scene with the cast sitting on an identical sofa to what was used in the original series.

The only slight difference being that the music had been changed from the original Friends theme tune of I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts to Whodini's Friends.

During the video, the cast are seen taking a break and the video cuts to Jerrod Carmichael, playing Ross, asking comedian Hannibal Buress his opinion on the Friends scene.

"It was terrible, man," he scoffed. "It was wack as s**t. It was just Seinfeld episodes with black people. Who asked for that?"

Also featured in the video is comedian Tiffany Haddish, who takes on the role of Phoebe, while actress Tessa Thompson portrays Monica.

