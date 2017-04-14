Jeff Goldblum welcomes second child

Share

The star and his athlete spouse are now parents to two sons.

Actor Jeff Goldblum's gymnast wife Emilie Livingston has given birth to their second child.

The 34-year-old Canadian Olympian revealed on her Instagram account on Friday (14Apr17) she had delivered River Joe Goldblum a week ago.

"I can't believe it's been a week already!" she posted to fans. "Charlie Ocean is such a sweet and caring older brother. We couldn't be happier!!! @jeffgoldblum is our rock and continues to be an exceptionally loving and passionate father! Love my boys!!!"

The pair welcomed son Charlie in July, 2015.

Jurassic Park star Jeff tied the knot with Emilie in 2014 and the couple confirmed it was expecting another kid at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February (17).

Before welcoming little Charlie in 2015, Jeff was childless, despite having been married twice before, to actress Patricia Gaul and his The Fly co-star Geena Davis.

Now 64, Goldblum admitted becoming a father for the first time in his 60s was a complete shock for him.

"I never seriously considered it until Emilie," he previously told Parade magazine of his thoughts on parenthood. "I'm at a different place now. I was enthusiastic to marry her and try to have a baby."

Independence Day star Jeff and Emilie were only trying for a month before they discovered she was pregnant with eldest son Charlie on the eve of their wedding back in November, 2014.

And the birth date of baby Charlie ended up being more miraculous and special than the couple could have ever imagined.

"The day before our wedding, Emilie found out she was pregnant and told me. Charlie was born on (holiday) Independence Day, July 4, while we were shooting Independence Day: Resurgence in Albuquerque!" he laughed.

© Cover Media