Jeffrey Dean Morgan was stunned by The Walking Dead fans’ dedication

Jeffrey Dean Morgan hasn’t taken too much from The Walking Dead comic books for his portrayal of villain Negan, because he wanted to make the role his own.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has “never seen anything quite like” the furore that The Walking Dead creates among fans.

The 50-year-old actor stars as the villainous Negan in the U.S. zombie drama, which also stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus.

The programme has a strong cult following, and the level of dedication from fans is something that Jeffrey was unfamiliar with until he signed on to the series.

“We kind of live in a bubble,” Jeffrey told Interview magazine of when the cast are filming. “I hang out a lot with Reedus – Norman - we spend a lot of time together.

“Literally, we go to f**king gas station in the middle of nowhere and within three minutes of us stopping to get gas, a couple of phone calls that people make, and there's 100 people blocking us and we can't get out. We take pictures with everyone, and I've never seen anything quite like that.”

Jeffrey adds that if he did want to go unnoticed, he would be able to do so by keeping his motorcycle helmet on.

Taking on the role of Negan was something Jeffrey was more than a little excited about, given that he’d been a fan of the programme for such a long time.

“I'd watched the show for years. It was one of the few shows that I would DVR (record) and pay attention to; I've been working so much the last few years that I don't watch anything very regularly but that was one of them,” he continued.

Jeffrey had a lot of material he could have read to prepare for the role. But the actor admits he didn’t want to take too much from the comic books on which the series is based, because he wanted to make the character his own.

“I think there was a wealth of information, certainly in the graphic novel. That being said, I don't want to follow it exactly,” he explained. “I'm not trying to replicate what they did in the comic books. A lot of the dialog of course is similar, but I still want to make Negan, I want to say, my own. That gives me a little bit more space to put my spin on it.”

© Cover Media