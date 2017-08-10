Jenna Dewan Tatum: 'Danskin campaign is true to my life'

Share

Jenna Dewan Tatum captured the essence of her busy life through her new Danskin ads.

The 36-year-old actress and dancer became brand ambassador of the dancewear label a year ago and has just posed for its latest Fit For Everything advertisements, which sees her pose in an array of fitness gear on a sandy beach.

One shot shows her wearing black leggings and a green top while she holds her right leg high in the air, with waves crashing in the background. Elsewhere she shows off her moves inside a luxurious home, lying on a mat and a bed while her enviable figure takes the spotlight.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (09Aug17) Jenna shared a video from the photoshoot in Malibu, urging customers to wear the gear everywhere rather than just to the dance studio.

"I’m so excited to share a behind the scenes look at my @DanskinApparel shoot!" she captioned the footage. "What I really love about our Fit for Everything campaign is that it’s so true to how I live my life. Dressing for day to night became a necessity when I became a mom, and I wear my Danskin from taking my daughter to school, to running errands, to date night or girl’s night out. We really wanted to capture that essence in this shoot… hope you like it! Follow @DanskinApparel and click link in bio to shop my looks #DanskinDetermination."

The mother-of-one, who has four-year-old daughter Everly with hunky husband Channing Tatum, spoke to PeopleStyle earlier this week about how easy it was to work with Danskin on the latest line, praising the label for "embracing" her dance roots.

“We choose a lot of different styles and the aesthetic and the creative direction are all knowing that I am going to be dancing this entire shoot and kind of playing around," she smiled.

