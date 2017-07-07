Jenna Dewan Tatum, Ruby Rose & Maggie Q are sexiest vegans

Share

The trio's win is historic.

Jenna Dewan Tatum, Maggie Q, and Ruby Rose have been named this year's (17) Sexiest Vegan Celebrities by PETA bosses.

In the animal rights group's first three-way, all-female tie, the actresses triumphed over contenders Jessica Lange, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chloe Grace Moretz, Ellie Goulding, Joaquin Phoenix, and Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

"Not all superheroes wear capes, and these three prove it by being a superhero to animals every day by choosing not to eat them," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "Jenna, Ruby, and Maggie are fierce, strong, and kind women, and PETA honors them for being beautiful inside and out."

All three have spoken out about their non-animal product diets, with Tatum telling the Los Angeles Times last year (16) that she encourages everyone to go plant-based, because it's better for animals, our health, and the environment: "It's a huge one-for-three action," she said. "There aren't many things in life that let you affect the world so profoundly with just one decision."

Meanwhile, Orange Is the New Black star Rose constantly tweets about the benefits of vegan food and cruelty-free products, and Maggie Q, agrees the best way to fight climate change is by going vegan: "I know that when I'm eating... I'm not hurting the planet, I'm not hurting other people on this planet, I'm not hurting animals...," she says.

The sexy trio joins Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Ellen Page, Jared Leto, Kristen Bell, Jessica Chastain, Carrie Underwood, Natalie Portman, Shania Twain, Leona Lewis, Andre 3000, Tobey Maguire, and Alicia Silverstone among the previous Sexiest Vegan Celebrities.

