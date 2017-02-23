Jenna Dewan Tatum saving Oscars dress for her daughter

Share

The actress will also pass on her wedding dress to her first-born.

Jenna Dewan Tatum has saved the dress she wore to the 2013 Academy Awards, while pregnant, so she can pass it on to her daughter.

The Step Up star's baby bump was on full display in the black, lace Rachel Roy gown and the 36-year-old feels sure her daughter will be grateful to have the sentimental dress. Channing Tatum's wife has also held on to her wedding dress and jewelry pieces for three-year-old Everly.

"I actually kept the red carpet dress I wore at the Oscars - this black dress when I was pregnant - for her just so she could have that, because I thought that's neat, that she wasn't born yet but she went to the Oscars," she tells InStyle magazine. "I have my wedding dress. I have some pieces of jewelry to give to her, and lots of memorabilia that I'm keeping for her, for sure."

Jenna reveals Everly's style is more laid back, but she likes dressing up for dance class.

"She has a pink little leotard that has a little skirt attached to it that she wears in her dance class and for her gymnastics class," she says. "She's really excited about it."

And Jenna admits she relies on her daughter for style tips.

"She's pretty used to it... and she's got a really good eye," she continues. "I know when something is really a good look because she'll go, 'Ooh, mommy!' And she has this little tone. Normally she's like, 'Oh mommy, OK bye! Love you. You look pretty...', but every now and then (she has a strong opinion about what I wear)

"There was this blue, sequined Zuhair (Murad) dress I wore to Globes, I think last year, and when I put that on it was like I was Elsa (from Frozen) to her, and that was pretty cool."

© Cover Media