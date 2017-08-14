Jennifer Aniston: 'Nothing much has changed since I attacked the tabloids last year'

Share

The actress initially spoke out after photos of her looking a little bloated on vacation sparked a gossip storm.

Jennifer Aniston has updated her stance on body shaming, insisting very little has changed since the publication of an essay she wrote last year (16).

The former Friends star went public with her thoughts about tabloid attacks on women in the media after reports suggesting she was pregnant hit the headlines.

The 48-year-old lashed out at her critics, insisting she was sick of the constant negative attention surrounding her personal life in an impassioned op-ed for the Huffington Post.

She also detailed her thoughts and feelings about the stories that swirl around her in a Marie Claire interview, stating, "My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed.

"It's like, 'Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart? Why are we listening to it?' I just thought, 'I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human!'"

Now, in a new Vogue piece, Jennifer has revisited the issue, stating, "I don’t think it’s getting much better.

"I think the problem is the tabloids and the gossip columns taking the human body and putting it in a category. They’re either fat-shaming, or body-shaming, or childless-shaming. It’s a weird obsession that people have and I don’t understand exactly why they need to take people who are out there to entertain you, and rip them apart and bully them.

"Why are we teaching young women this? It’s incredibly damaging. I was finally like, 'This has just got to stop!' I couldn’t hear this narrative anymore about being pregnant or not pregnant; you have no idea what is going on personally in our lives and why that is or is not happening."

"If you’re going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you’re not at the weight you want to be - you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares," she adds. "You have to tune out the noise, which is fine by me, because I just know that I’m happy and healthy and doing everything I can to be good in the world."

