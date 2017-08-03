Jennifer Aniston ready to make TV comeback with Reese Witherspoon project - report

Share

Jennifer Aniston's husband Justin Theroux has been a hit on the small screen in TV show Leftovers.

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found the right TV project and is now plotting her small screen return alongside pal Reese Witherspoon.

News broke earlier this week (beg31Jul17) that Jennifer and Reese have signed on to an as yet untitled series, and while fans have speculated that the former Friends star could appear in season two of Reese’s Big Little Lies, no other details have yet been revealed.

Jennifer and Reese previously starred together on Friends, with the blonde actress playing the younger sister of Rachel's famous alter ego, Rachel Green.

“She has talked about returning to TV for a while,” a source told People. “She was just waiting for a great project.

“Reese approached Jen for the project. Reese has had such a positive experience filming Big Little Lies and Jen is very excited about working with her.

“She would never do a project that she wasn’t super excited about.”

Big Little Lies, which also starred Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgard, swept the board at the recent Emmy nominations, receiving 10 nods.

Jennifer’s husband Justin Theroux has also been riding high in the TV ratings war with his smash hit show The Leftovers, which recently finished after three seasons.

“Jen is a huge fan of The Leftovers,” the insider continued. “Justin loved working on the show.”

Currently Jennifer only has one new movie in the pipeline, comedy Dumplin’, though her pal explains she likes being able to pick and choose work, rather than working all the time as it means she can’t see Justin as much.

“They work when they want to and then have fun together when they are not,” the source said. “Not seeing each other every day makes them appreciate each other more.”

