Jennifer Garner’s ‘friends help her move on’

Jennifer Garner's pals have reportedly stepped in to play cupid.

Jennifer Garner is reportedly quietly calling on her celebrity friends to help set her up on some dates.

Her estranged husband Ben Affleck recently went public with his relationship with TV producer Lindsay Shookus. The Argo star separated from Jennifer in June, 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and subsequent rumors alleged another woman had come between the longtime couple - accusations Ben's representative vehemently denied.

Now Jennifer is reportedly ready for a new romance of her own.

"She's back in touch with her former co-star Mark Ruffalo, which is going to sting, because Ben has always had a problem with their friendship," an insider told Britain's Heat magazine. "Jen has asked Mark and his wife Sunrise to set up some blind dates for her - she knows a new romance will not only make Ben jealous, it'll show she's moved on, too."

The source adds that Jennifer's friend Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth, an agent, also have drawn up a list of suitable guys for her.

"They think she should date an actor, agent or other big player - someone who will bruise Ben's ego with their looks and power,” they said.

After Ben and Lindsay went public with their relationship in Los Angeles, multiple reports suggested Jennifer had previously confronted the blonde TV producer in 2015 about her closeness to Ben. Lindsay later addressed the unfounded speculation herself on Twitter writing, "I will say that under no circumstances did my relationship begin as an affair."

Jennifer has been keeping busy with her children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, and hasn't commented on the reports.

"She's putting on a smile, but behind the scenes, she's ready to get back out there," the source said. "She doesn't want any 'poor Jen' from the public or her friends - she wants to show everyone that she's moved on."

© Cover Media