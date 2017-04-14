Jennifer Hudson's new song pays homage to classic Mariah Carey video

Share

Jennifer Hudson's new song Mr DJ is from Adam Sandler's latest film, which she also stars in.

Jennifer Hudson paid homage to Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s One Sweet Day video with her new track Mr DJ.

Singer and actress Jennifer is currently starring opposite Adam Sandler in Nineties-set Netflix movie Sandy Wexler, part of the actor’s four-film deal with the streaming service, as a singer discovered by talent manager Sandy Wexler (Adam) while performing at an amusement park.

Jennifer also laid down a song for the movie’s soundtrack, teaming up with writer-producer Babyface and hip-hop star Mase to record Mr DJ.

“I don’t think we lacked on anything, from the fashion to the videos to the style of music. We sort of paid homage to all of the major stars of that time,” Jennifer told WWD. “I was 15 in the Nineties, and a huge fan of Mase as well. To be able to go back in that time and put together an idea of what I would have been (like) as an artist in the Nineties, and then to work with some of the top artists of the Nineties - to have Mase walk in - I was really losing it.”

Sandy Wexler, which Jennifer describes as “a comedic version of The Bodyguard”, hits Netflix on Friday (14Apr17), with Jane Seymour, David Spade and Terry Crews also starring.

Jennifer knows the slapstick comedy might not be everybody’s idea of fun but the Oscar winner, who went home with an Academy Award for 2006’s Dreamgirls, is pleased she signed on.

“I always wanted to do a comedy,” she shared. “When they called me about having me in and also (to) talk about the character I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m in.'"

