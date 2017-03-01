Jennifer Hudson's son is 'such a little performer'

Share

Jennifer Hudson finds it "surreal" when she looks back at all she has achieved in her career to date.

Jennifer Hudson's seven-year-old son is already showing signs of following in her footsteps.

The 35-year-old singer is mother to David with fiance David Otunga, and while her little boy is already displaying an affinity for the performing arts, Jennifer just wants him to follow a career that makes him happy.

"He's such a little performer, he sings, he dances...," she said during an interview on British morning show Lorraine on Wednesday (01Mar17).

Asked if she thinks he will be a singer, Jennifer replied: "I don't know. We're curious to see (what he does) because he's exposed to so much, so I feel like that I'm taking the position, as my mother did with us, of, 'Whatever makes you happy, if you want to sing, sing, and if you want to dance, dance'.

"But it's fun to watch him grow and watch him explore. He's pretty much good at everything that he does."

Jennifer is a multi-talented artist in her own right, having first found fame on U.S. TV talent show American Idol before being cast in 2006 movie Dreamgirls, a role which won her an Oscar.

When she looks back on all that she has achieved during her career, Jennifer struggles to believe it was all her.

"It kind of shocks me at time, but you've got to always have a little bit more in store than what you can think of," she smiled. "So it's like, I couldn't imagine... I always dreamt of singing, and being at the Grammys. And then I turn around and the first time I'm at the Academy Awards I'm nominated and I win an Oscar. Like, 'Who, me?' So it's still surreal to this day when people list all the accolades. I'm like, 'Who are they talking about? I mean, really?!'"

Now Jennifer is sharing her expertise with singing hopefuls on U.K. competition The Voice, which enters the live show stage this weekend (04-05Mar17).

© Cover Media