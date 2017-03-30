Jennifer Hudson still watching what she eats after losing 80 pounds

Share

The singer is determined to keep the weight off without hitting the gym.

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson doesn't need the gym to keep her weight off - she's very careful about what and when she eats.

The Dreamgirls star, who is currently wowing British TV audiences as a judge on talent show The Voice, admits she hasn't got time for work-outs, so she's really careful about her food intake.

The 35-year-old is proud of her new figure after losing 80 pounds, and she's determined to stay trim and slim.

"I don't have time to do much (exercise)," the singer and actress told U.K. talk show host Lorraine Kelly. "I just watch what I eat. I'm very conscious of what I eat. I'll be out and think, 'No, it's too early to eat right now'.

"I'm very conscious of what I put in my body."

A Weight Watchers spokeswoman since 2010, Jennifer has also insisted she doesn't want to get any thinner - because she likes her size six frame.

"I like meat on my bones," she previously told Oprah Winfrey, Weight Watchers' new leading lady. "A (size) two and a zero, that's not for me."

Meanwhile, Jennifer's new look has prompted her to try out sexy looks when it comes to her clothing choices, opting for bright colors that show off her figure.

"Now I'm able to explore more," she told PeopleStyle. "I've found that some shapes work for every size, like a high-waisted pencil skirt.

"I like a look that is sleek and classic, like a little black dress, but when you throw a coat over it, you're like, 'Who is that?' It creates this presence, and it's so classy and chic. Next thing you know, you're red carpet ready!"

