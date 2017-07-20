Jennifer Lawrence fights stomach flu to join Amy Schumer at benefit gig

Share

Chris Rock and Judd Apatow also joined in the fun for a good cause.

Jennifer Lawrence fought off a nasty bout of stomach flu to roast her pal Amy Schumer at a comedy benefit in New York City on Wednesday (19Jul17).

The Hunger Games star hit headlines this week (begs17Jul17) after she reportedly vomited while attending a Monday night (17Jul17) production of Olivia Wilde's Broadway play 1984.

A source told the New York Post Jennifer bolted from her seat as she started to feel ill, adding, "She caught the stomach flu from her nephews... She's really sick."

Despite her ailment, the 26-year-old stepped out on Wednesday to join Amy at the Big Apple's famed Comedy Cellar venue, where the funnywoman was staging a star-studded fundraiser to benefit student sex assault awareness organisation SafeBAE.

Amy took to Instagram on Thursday (20Jul17) to share a photo of herself and Jennifer onstage at the gig, alongside Saturday Night Live regulars Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer.

In the accompanying caption, the Trainwreck actress thanked her gal pals, and fellow comedy stars like Chris Rock and Judd Apatow, for showing their support at the event, and gave Jennifer extra credit for brushing off her illness to attend.

"Last night we raised money for @safe_bae and had a blast," read the note. "Thank you @vanessabayer @aidybryant @miacomedy @juddapatow @chrisrock @rachelfeinstein_ @bridgeteverett and Jennifer Lawrence who even with the stomach flu put me right on blast (sic)".

Officials from SafeBAE also posted a snap from the bash, and wrote, "Every ounce of gratitude for the incredible people that showed up for us tonight!!"

Jennifer has yet to publicly comment on her health woes.

