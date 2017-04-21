Jennifer Lawrence takes a stand against corruption by sharing shocking video

Share

Jennifer Lawrence has backed the Represent.Us organisation, which aims to stop political corruption in America.

Jennifer Lawrence has taken a stand against government corruption by sharing a "horrifying" video on social media.

The 26-year-old actress is no stranger to making headlines with her political stance, and is an outspoken critic of U.S. President Donald Trump.

And on Thursday (20Apr17), Jennifer took to her Facebook page to share a video from the Represent.Us organisation, which aims to stop political corruption in America.

The video shows the mother of a 10-month-old baby girl, who underwent open-heart surgery at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. The woman claims she was told the surgery would be a "walk in the park", and was necessary for her daughter's health. However, the little girl died due to complications arising from the surgery.

The video continues to allege that the hospital, like many others throughout the United States, has financial incentives to perform certain operations, such as open-heart surgery on children. So even though they have been told by experts that the procedures are not in the best interest of the patients, they still push for them to take place.

After watching the video, Jennifer didn't hesitate to share it, and encouraged her followers to share their own tales of corruption in a bid to put an end to this kind of behavior.

"I just watched this video from Represent.Us,” she wrote alongside the video. “It’s incredible and horrifying. And it got me thinking: corruption affects all of us, but so many people don’t recognize it. We need to tell each other our stories. We need to show that everyone – our neighbors, our families, our community leaders – everyone we know is touched by corruption. I want to hear your story. How does corruption affect you? #WeDemandBetter."

