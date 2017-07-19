  • Home
Jennifer Lawrence vomits watching Olivia Wilde in Broadway production of 1984 - report
Jennifer Lawrence
Posted by Cover Media on July 19, 2017 at 11:30 am
Jennifer Lawrence was one of a number of playgoers who have had extreme reactions to the new production of George Orwell's 1984.

Jennifer Lawrence reportedly vomited while watching Olivia Wilde in the new Broadway production of 1984, after catching the stomach flu from her nephews.

The Hunger Games star was watching the play at the Hudson Theater on Monday night (17Jul17), but had to leave suddenly when she felt a spew brewing.

“Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out," a source told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

"She caught the stomach flu from her nephews... she's really sick".

News of Jennifer's stomach trouble comes after numerous theatergoers have been forced to leave the production over the past few months due to its visceral nature causing them to faint or vomit. Apparently, there's a "particularly harrowing scene involving a rat" that has led to some shocked reactions.

Olivia, who stars as Julia in the show, previously tweeted a warning to potential attendees back in May, writing: "Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma’s Broadway!"

She later told The Hollywood Reporter she was "not surprised" by the extreme reactions, adding: "This experience is unique, bold and immersive. It allows you to empathize in a visceral way, and that means making the audience physically and emotionally uncomfortable."

It's not the first time the Oscar-winning star has been left embarrassed after throwing up in public.

Last year, she admitted vomiting at Guy Oseary and Madonna’s annual Oscars party, which she was attending after being nominated for her role in American Hustle.

"There’s this big fancy party, this Guy Oseary and Madonna party... And I puked, on the porch," she told chat show host Seth Meyers l. "I was in such bad condition, and I look behind me while I’m puking, and Miley Cyrus is there like, ‘Get it together.’ "

© Cover Media

