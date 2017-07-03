Jennifer Lopez: 'Alex Rodriguez is a beautiful man'

Jennifer Lopez
Posted by Cover Media on July 3, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The couple's admiration for one another is mutual.

Jennifer Lopez has high hopes for her budding romance with retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, insisting he's "all the beautiful things" she could ever want in a man.

The On The Floor hitmaker went public with her new relationship with Alex in March (17), and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at New York's high-profile Met Gala in May (17).

J.Lo has been sharing more and more photos of herself and her new man on social media in recent weeks, and now she has opened up about the father-of-two's top qualities in a gushing interview with news show Extra.

During the chat, the singer/actress revealed she is excited for fans to see the other sides to the former New York Yankees star's personality as he embarks on new ventures, including as a guest judge on the upcoming season of business reality show Shark Tank.

"I think people are gonna really... in the next year or two, really get to see who this person really is," she said. "He played baseball, he was so focused for so many years, he's one of the greatest of our time, but as a person, I think, you're gonna see who he really is (with his new projects)."

Branding Alex "a beautiful person", she continued, "He's a loving father. He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life, but I'm more excited for people to get to see who he really is."

The admiration between the loved-up pair is mutual as Alex, nicknamed A-Rod, hasn't been shy in heaping praise on the Latina superstar of late, recently hailing Jennifer as "one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met", and admitting he couldn't have asked for a better "role model" for his daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, nine, who he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia.

Jennifer also has two children - she shares nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with her third ex-husband Marc Anthony.

© Cover Media

