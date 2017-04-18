Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez meet poor kids in Dominican Republic

Share

The Latin superstars like to combine charity endeavors with work.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez added some charity work to their romance during a trip to the Dominican Republic.

The couple visited the Mission International Rescue (MIR) Foundation while spending time in the country on Monday (17Apr17) and met with disadvantaged school children. The pair handed out school supplies including backpacks and pencils to students attending the MIR Elementary School.

The 47-year-old On The Floor hitmaker and the former New York Yankees baseball star were visiting the Dominican Republic this weekend (15-16Apr17) while the singer was in the country to perform. Lopez joined ex-husband Marc Anthony on stage for the concert, which took place at Altos de Chavón Amphitheater at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas. The Saturday (15Apr17) evening performance marked the singer’s first ever concert appearance in the Caribbean nation.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez joined Lopez for the show’s after party, which Anthony also attended. The Dominican-American athlete reportedly joined the Waiting for Tonight singer on the dance floor.

The next day (16Apr17), the couple, which had its kids in town for the trip, hosted an Easter egg hunt at the resort, according to a source who spoke with E! News.

"Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids. They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property."

After every egg had been scooped up, the lovebirds and their children had a family lunch together and watched some movies. Other sources suggest the romance, which started in March (17), is becoming extremely serious.

