Jennifer Lopez and Drake share kiss on stage - report

Jennifer Lopez and Drake share kiss on stage - report
Jennifer Lopez
Posted by Cover Media on December 30, 2016 at 10:30 pm
The stars also got cozy for a picture posted on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake continued to spark romance rumors by reportedly sharing a kiss at an event in Los Angeles on Thursday (29Dec16).

The 47-year-old singer was first linked to 30-year-old Drake earlier this month (Dec16), when the Hotline Bling star attended two of Jennifer's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back and hosted an intimate party she attended.

On Thursday, Jennifer and Drake attended a fake winter wonderland-themed "prom" and were crowned the king and queen of the event. While on stage together waiting to be crowned, the two reportedly shared a kiss. They then spent the rest of the night dancing and laughing together and also posed for a picture after Lopez made a wardrobe change.

The prom event came a day after the mother-of-two shared a picture of herself with Drake on her Instagram page.

In the shot, Drake embraced Jennifer, who closed her eyes as she clasped the rapper's hands around her.

Jennifer didn't add a caption to the picture, but many fans considered it confirmation of her new romance with Drake, who shared the same caption-free snap seconds later.

Rumors of a relationship between the pair were fueled once again when eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed that Rihanna, who has had a lengthy on-off relationship with Drake, had unfollowed Jennifer on the photo-sharing site.

According to reports, Rihanna was upset that Jennifer, a close friend, was dating her ex.

"People in Rihanna's circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing," a source told The Sun newspaper. "Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised."

© Cover Media

Related news

Drake a no-show for '$250,000 club appearance' in Abu Dhabi

Posted on 28/11/2016
Drake's non-appearance was allegedly due to concerns over safety as larger than expected numbers of fans turned up for the Jumpman rapper's appearance.

Jennifer Lopez fuels Drake romance rumors with cosy snap

Posted on 28/12/2016
Jennifer Lopez has done little to dispel claims she is dating Drake, instead fuelling the rumors by posting a picture of the pair cuddling.

Marc Anthony files for divorce from Shannon De Lima

Posted on 28/12/2016
The singer and his estranged wife have already reached a property settlement.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

NYE: Things to do in Montreal

All photo albums

Facebook