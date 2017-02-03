Jennifer Lopez appreciates her body more than ever before

Share

The singer/actress likes to keep busy to continue challenging herself.

Superstar Jennifer Lopez loves to show off her body at 47 after finally learning to truly appreciate her looks.

The On The Floor hitmaker admits she was riddled with insecurities during her youth, when she first broke into the entertainment world as a Fly Girl dancer on hit TV show In Living Color, and it's only with age that she has grown more comfortable and confident with her stunning features.

"I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s," she tells W magazine. "Now I'm like, 'Look at me! Look at you!' Not in a conceited or arrogant way - I just appreciate myself in a way I didn't when I was that age."

"And it's not about perfection," she adds. "I like the scars that I have.

"My knees are so bruised all the time, from my shows. I think, 'I am going to have all this scar tissue.' But then I'll be like, 'This is from all the shows I did - when I used to slide across the stage and everybody went 'Aaaah!' When I rocked s**t. That's what this is from.' "

Despite her advancing years, J.Lo shows no signs of slowing down and while her hectic work schedule can sometimes be daunting, she loves the adrenaline that rushes through her veins whenever a project becomes a success.

She explains, "I think living and pushing outside your comfort zone is the only way to be happy, ultimately.

"In the middle of it, risk is uncomfortable. But to me, there's something super exciting about that. It's probably the way I'm wired. Most people don't like it, but I'm like, 'Yeah! Let's do more, let's take more, let's see more...' Then I'm in it and, like, 'Wow, this is a lot.' "

The singer/actress, who is mother to eight-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, has a busy 2017 ahead of her - in addition to launching a luxury shoe collection with top footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti last month (Jan17), she recently extended her Las Vegas concert residency and is working on her first Spanish language album with her ex-husband, salsa star Marc.

She is also gearing up for the season two premiere of her hit TV police drama Shades of Blue, preparing to serve as a judge on her new reality competition World of Dance, and star in a live TV production of hit stage musical Bye Bye Birdie.

© Cover Media