Jennifer Lopez dazzles in sparkly gown at People's Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez shone in a form-fitting black Reem Acra gown at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday night (18Jan17).

The singer and actress certainly turned heads as she walked the red carpet at the glitzy bash held at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday night (18Jan17), looking stunning in a form-fitting black Reem Acra gown.

Jennifer's dress featured long sleeves, a fishtail skirt, as well as a sheer neckline, which was entirely covered in sparkly crystals. She polished off the ensemble with a matching metallic clutch and shiny silver statement earrings.

As well as being a winner in the style stakes, Jennifer, 47, also came out on top at the awards ceremony, taking home the gong for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress for her role in TV show Shades of Blue.

Blake Lively took a page out of Jennifer's book and also opted for very sparkly dress. The 29-year-old rocked a flirty black Elie Saab minidress to the ceremony, which featured a sheer mid panel and long beaded fringe throughout, accessorized with black and gold high heel pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Blake, who welcomed her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds just four months ago, wore her signature blonde tresses in relaxed waves.

"Thank you @lorealmakeup @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @lorealhair for making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night. #breastfeedingmama," she captioned a selfie shared to Instagram showing her with her glam squad ahead of the awards show.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani also made sure she stood out at the star-studded event, opting for an eclectic two-piece ensemble by Reem Acra. Her outfit was comprised of a light blue bralet, and a skirt decorated with flowers and feather-like tulle. Gwen paired the look with black fishnet tights and patent pumps, and made her entrance with her country singer boyfriend Blake Shelton, who opted for his signature blazer and jeans combo.

