Jennifer Lopez dazzles in sparkly gown at People's Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez dazzles in sparkly gown at People's Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez
Posted by Cover Media on January 19, 2017 at 4:00 am
Jennifer Lopez shone in a form-fitting black Reem Acra gown at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday night (18Jan17).

Jennifer Lopez didn't hold back on the bling when she hit the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards.

The singer and actress certainly turned heads as she walked the red carpet at the glitzy bash held at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday night (18Jan17), looking stunning in a form-fitting black Reem Acra gown.

Jennifer's dress featured long sleeves, a fishtail skirt, as well as a sheer neckline, which was entirely covered in sparkly crystals. She polished off the ensemble with a matching metallic clutch and shiny silver statement earrings.

As well as being a winner in the style stakes, Jennifer, 47, also came out on top at the awards ceremony, taking home the gong for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress for her role in TV show Shades of Blue.

Blake Lively took a page out of Jennifer's book and also opted for very sparkly dress. The 29-year-old rocked a flirty black Elie Saab minidress to the ceremony, which featured a sheer mid panel and long beaded fringe throughout, accessorized with black and gold high heel pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Blake, who welcomed her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds just four months ago, wore her signature blonde tresses in relaxed waves.

"Thank you @lorealmakeup @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @lorealhair for making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night. #breastfeedingmama," she captioned a selfie shared to Instagram showing her with her glam squad ahead of the awards show.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani also made sure she stood out at the star-studded event, opting for an eclectic two-piece ensemble by Reem Acra. Her outfit was comprised of a light blue bralet, and a skirt decorated with flowers and feather-like tulle. Gwen paired the look with black fishnet tights and patent pumps, and made her entrance with her country singer boyfriend Blake Shelton, who opted for his signature blazer and jeans combo.

© Cover Media

Related news

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get cooking for Christmas

Posted on 21/12/2016
The couple will be spending its second Christmas together.

Gavin Rossdale hopes role on The Voice helps boost album sales

Posted on 16/01/2017
Gavin Rossdale has been signed by jay Z's company Roc Nation to write songs for other artists.

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Posted on 16/01/2017
The stars call for unity and respect as U.S. citizens remain divided ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Some of the coolest yet sensible gadgets from CES

All photo albums

Facebook