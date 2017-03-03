Jennifer Lopez feared she would never have kids

Share

The singer previously admitted she wouldn't turn to IVF treatment if she failed to conceive.

Motherhood is a blessing for Jennifer Lopez because the superstar once worried she would never have children.

The Monster-in-Law actress/singer became a mom in 2008 when her fraternal twins Max and Emme were born, and she recently marked their ninth birthdays by calling her kids "the biggest blessings of my life" in an emotional Instagram post.

Jennifer, 47, adores every part about being a parent because there was a time when she feared she would have to give up her dreams of starting a family.

"They (her twins) just made my life so much better so I'm forever grateful," she told breakfast show Today. "I didn't have kids until later; I almost thought that it wasn't going to happen for me, so I'm like, very aware that I was blessed with that and it could have been something different, and so I don't take it for granted."

The beauty, who is a Roman Catholic, has previously admitted she initially struggled to conceive, but decided against pursuing in vitro fertilization (IVF) because she wanted to leave her fate in God's hands.

"I have a lot of faith in that, so I just felt like you don't mess with things like that," she told Elle magazine in 2010. "And I guess deep down I really felt like either this is not going to happen for me or it is. You know what I mean? And if it is, it will. And if it's not, it's not going to."

Jennifer split from her twins' father, Marc Anthony, in 2011 and they finalized their divorce in 2014, but the former couple has remained close and recently reunited to celebrate their children's birthdays. They have also teamed up in the recording studio to work on Jennifer's forthcoming Spanish-language album.

