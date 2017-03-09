Jennifer Lopez flustered over Drake proposal question

Share

The actress/singer is reportedly dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

A TV chat became awkward for Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday (08Mar17) when she was asked if rapper Drake had proposed to her.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer has been coy about the status of her relationship with the rapper after appearing alongside him in a very revealing social media snapshot amid reports the two stars were an item.

Drake, who also attended two of Lopez's residency gigs in Las Vegas in early December (16) and hosted an intimate party she attended, reportedly surprised the 47-year-old with a $100,000 diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co., which Jennifer showed off in an Instagram photo from her New Year's Eve (31Dec16) celebrations.

However, amid reports the pair had taken a step back from each other, Lopez appeared on late night show Watch What Happens Live! and was quizzed about her dating life.

After revealing she had received five marriage proposals in her life, host Andy Cohen asked her who she turned down. Before she could answer her Shades of Blue co-star Ray Liotta said, "Drake, right?'"

The red-faced singer and actress refused to answer the question, replying, "Oh my God," while laughing and covering her face.

Jennifer has since reportedly moved on from her Drake romance with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

"They have been dating for a few weeks," a source told People.com earlier this week (beg06Mar17). "Jennifer seems excited. He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad."

The reported couple has yet to comment on the romance rumors, but Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, and Marc Anthony, who she shares nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with. She was also engaged to actor Ben Affleck.

© Cover Media