Jennifer Lopez has a crush on Harry Styles

Jennifer Lopez shut down rumours she only dates younger men.

Jennifer Lopez revealed she has a crush on Harry Styles during a game of Who'd You Rather with Ellen DeGeneres.

The singer and actress took time out from her Las Vegas residency to pop into The Ellen Show on Tuesday (21Feb17) and revealed she has a bit of a crush on the former One Direction singer.

When given the choice between Harry and stars like Nick Jonas, Zac Efron, Brad Pitt and more, she chose 23-year-old Harry every time.

Despite occasionally opting for Lenny Kravitz and Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen declared Harry Jennifer's ultimate "boyfriend" at the end of the game.

"Oh, he's my boyfriend?!" Jennifer laughed to the chat show host. "He's a little bit young for me!"

The 47-year-old has a reputation for liking younger men after dating her back-up dancer Casper Smart for several years, and she was recently linked to rapper Drake after they recorded a song together, but the Shades of Blue star shut down the rumors she only dates younger men.

"OK, first of all, stop! I don't date younger men. It's not like you have to be younger. It's not about that," she insisted. "I just meet people, and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don't, I don't. It's about the person. It's about who they are, it has nothing to do with age."

Warming to her theme, she continued: "If there's somebody older, they're older. If they're younger, they're younger. It doesn't matter... It's just whether I'm attracted to them or not - attracted to their spirit, their soul, their energy, whatever."

The singer played down her reported romance with rapper Drake, which was documented on social media, as the pair posted pictures together cuddling up. While she didn't chat about their relationship, the Jenny from the Block singer happily chatted about their collaboration.

"He sent me a song that he wanted me to be on. So we have a song together" she explained. "I don't know what he's going to do with it, but yeah!"

© Cover Media