Jennifer Lopez highlights the struggles Latina women still face in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez can become the artist that she's always wanted to be when she produces her own projects.

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the "struggle" Latina women face when breaking into Hollywood.

The singer and actress rose to international prominence after starring in Selena, the 1997 biopic about the life and career of late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

While Jennifer admits that she was fortunate to be cast in the acclaimed film two decades ago, she is concerned that other Latina women still face difficulties when it comes to getting serious roles.

"(Selena) was a meaty role, but it was few and far between, especially for Latinos to have a role like that," she recalled to Variety about the biopic. "I think it's still challenging for women, especially being Latina. Thinking about Selena 20 years ago and to have a role like that, I was very lucky. I was very fortunate. But it's still a struggle for women."

The 47-year-old star is one of the most influential women in the entertainment industry, and juggles her commitments to NBC police drama Shades of Blue with her upcoming reality dance competition series World of Dance, as well as her Vegas residency show All I Have, at the AXIS Theater in the Planet Hollywood Casino.

Accordingly, Jennifer takes great pride in being able to create her own opportunities and manage her own career, especially when it comes to producing.

"I think that's why I got so much more into producing and taking into our own hands as an artist," she said. "I think it's the second phase of your career - you kind of make a name for yourself and show everybody what you do and where your talents lay, and then you have to take it into your own hands and be the artist that you want to be."

