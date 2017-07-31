Jennifer Lopez honours screen work with new Giuseppe Zanotti designs

Share

Jennifer Lopez's second line with the shoe designer is a "natural evolution" from her debut.

Jennifer Lopez has paid homage to her favorite screen roles through her new Giuseppe Zanotti collection.

The singer and actress shares a close bond with the famed footwear designer and has just unveiled her fall 17 line with him, marking their second collaboration.

Discussing what makes this range stand out from the last, Jennifer spoke of her different focus this time round.

"This collection is a natural evolution from last season's debut," she told Footwear News. "The fall 17 capsule embodies the same unique style but developed further. All the important projects in my life are deeply intertwined. For spring, each style was named after people who have a special place in my heart. For fall, I wanted to pay homage to some of my favorite roles from my performances in television and film."

While she didn't divulge what the roles were, some of Jennifer's most famous projects over the years include romantic comedies The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan, and her latest job, TV drama Shades of Blue.

Creating footwear is a whole new world for the 48-year-old star though, who admits she's still learning about the creative process.

"Designing shoes requires a lot of discipline," she added. "You have to obsess over every single detail to make the perfect shoe. I enjoyed working with Giuseppe, who has a natural talent and a breadth of experience in fashion."

The designer himself returned the praise, dubbing his friend and business partner as an "icon" who has an "innate sense of style".

Jennifer's new Giuseppe Zanotti collection, consisting of four styles including lace-up over-the-knee boots, hit stores in August (17).

