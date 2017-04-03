Jennifer Lopez introduces new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to her mother

Share

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went public with their romance as they stepped out hand-in-hand in New York on Sunday (02Apr17).

Jennifer Lopez has taken the next step in her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, by introducing him to her mother.

The 47-year-old singer's romance with retired baseball star Alex hit headlines in early March (17), and the pair went public with their romance as they stepped out hand-in-hand in New York on Sunday (02Apr17).

They were joined by Jennifer's mother Guadalupe Rodriguez, who appeared to approve of her daughter's new beau as they strolled around Manhattan.

Jennifer looked more than smitten with Alex, grinning from ear-to-ear as she kept a tight grip of the sportsman's arm. He, in turn, couldn't have looked prouder as he walked along with the mother-of-two.

The Ain't Your Mama star's introduction of Alex to Guadalupe comes after he introduced her to his family, and opened up about the budding romance while guest co-hosting U.S. talk show The View on Friday (31Mar17).

"It's obvious, we've been having a great time," he said. "She's a New Yorker, she's from the Bronx, and a big Yankees fan," he continued, before confirming he was referring to Jennifer, who shares nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"We're having a great time," the 41-year-old smiled. "She's an amazing, amazing girl, one of the smartest human beings I've ever met, and also an incredible mother."

Alex went on to suggest he and Lopez bonded over their shared love of sports, explaining she was "an awesome, awesome athlete" in high school, while insisting the Love Don't Cost a Thing hitmaker really doesn't have lavish tastes.

"She just likes simple things," he shared of the singer's favourite things to do. "I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."

Both Jennifer and Alex have a history of celebrity relationships, with the singer having previously dated Drake, while Alex has been romantically linked to Madonna and Cameron Diaz among others.

