Jennifer Lopez invites ex Marc Anthony to perform in Dominican Republic

The singer is also expected to bring new beau Alex Rodriguez with her for the ride.

Jennifer Lopez will reportedly be joined onstage by her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Yandel, and Gente de Zona when she performs her first-ever concert in the Dominican Republic this weekend (15-16Apr17).

The superstar has toured the world over the years, but Saturday (15Apr17) will mark her show debut in the Caribbean nation, where she will officially kick off the concert season at the historic Altos de Chavon Amphitheater at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in La Romana.

And J.Lo is said to be planning an all-star affair by inviting Marc, who she divorced in 2014, to help her unveil some of the material they have been working on together for her upcoming Spanish-language album, which the salsa icon produced.

Jennifer's Follow The Leader collaborator, reggaeton star Yandel, and Cuban duo Gente de Zona are also rumored to be taking part in the gig, according to local paper Listin Diario.

"She wants it to be a very special night, and for that she has invited people dear to her and very close friends, as is the case with Marc Anthony, Yandel and Gente de Zona," a source told the publication.

Jennifer, Marc, and Gente de Zona all previously teamed up to perform in Miami, Florida in October (16) in a bid to rally votes for former U.S. First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the run up to the presidential election, which she lost to Donald Trump in November (16).

Meanwhile, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker, who shares nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc, is also expected to bring her new boyfriend, retired New York Yankees baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, with her to the Dominican Republic to watch her performance at the 5,000-seat Grecian-style amphitheater.

The couple became linked in early March (17), and has since gone public with its relationship, with Jennifer meeting Alex's family in Miami, Florida, and introducing the sportsman to her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, in New York earlier this month (Apr17).

Alex, 41, recently gushed about the budding romance on talk show The View.

"We're having a great time," he smiled. "She's an amazing, amazing girl, one of the smartest human beings I've ever met, and also an incredible mother."

