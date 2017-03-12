Jennifer Lopez jets to the Bahamas with new love Alex Rodriguez - report

Share

The superstar and the former baseball player are cozying up together in the tropical paradise.

Jennifer Lopez and her new man Alex Rodriguez are enjoying a swanky romantic getaway in the Caribbean this weekend (11-12Mar17).

The lovebirds jetted out of Miami on Friday (10Mar17) night in a private plane to the Bahamas, where they are spending a few days at a mutual friend's home in the exclusive Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an owners-only resort in the tropical paradise.

PageSix has secured a picture of the new couple flirting at the Harbour View Marina docks, where they were snapped cozying up to each other on a powerboat they boarded to be transported to their private weekend love nest.

The Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club is a huge hotspot for celebrity A-listers, with Reese Witherspoon, Lopez's ex Ben Affleck, Michael Jordan, Elle Macpherson, Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen among those regularly taking vacations there.

Jennifer, 47, and former Major League Baseball sportsman Alex, 41, only began dating each other recently and according to sources their romance is quickly heating up.

“It’s early days, but Jennifer and Alex are really into each other,” an insider told PageSix.

Another source told People.com earlier this week (beg06Mar17): "They have been dating for a few weeks. Jennifer seems excited. He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad."

Lopez is mother to nine-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, while Alex shares Natasha, 12, and eight-year-old Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer's relationship with Alex is the first since she allegedly called off her rumored fling with 30-year-old rapper Drake, a love affair she recently denied.

“Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake. Maybe that’s all I need to say," she commented during an interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah that aired earlier this week.

