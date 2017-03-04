Jennifer Lopez: 'Marc Anthony and I are better off as friends'

Share

The actress/singer is focused on juggling motherhood and her career.

Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony are better off as friends, according to the singer and actress.

The superstar couple was married from 2004 to 2014 and share nine-year-old twins Max and Emme. Following their divorce, Marc and Jennifer have remained close and they are working on a Spanish-language album together.

However last year (16), the singers sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they shared a kiss onstage at the Latin Grammy Awards in November. Marc subsequently announced his split from model Shannon de Lima, but Jennifer insists that doesn't mean they are getting back together.

"You know, Marc and I are good how we are right now," she told talk show The View on Friday (03Mar17). "There is a reason we're not together but we're great friends. We're parents together and we're even working on a Spanish-language album together.

"That has been even better for us because actually, we met working. That's where we really are magical, when we're onstage together and stuff like that. That's where we're good and so we leave it there."

For now, the 47-year-old is enjoying being single, focusing on juggling motherhood with her busy career.

"(My kids are) getting so big," she said. "It's hard for me to believe that nine years have gone by since I had them. It flew by. I hate that part. But they're doing really great. They're like little gypsy babies that travel everywhere with me. They go with me everywhere.

"They're home-schooled now. Now they're asking to be in school. So we're figuring out our lives day by day, just like everybody else and trying to do the best we can. They're amazing. They're truly two beautiful little souls who bring joy to me every day."

