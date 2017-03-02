Jennifer Lopez's mother steals limelight at Las Vegas shows with offstage dancing

Share

Jennifer Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, aren't interested in pursuing show business at the moment.

The singer and actress is one of the busiest women in show business, juggling her role in TV show Shades of Blue with her All I Have concerts, which have been running at Planet Hollywood since January, 2016.

While numerous celebrities, including Kerry Washington and Laverne Cox, have attended her shows, Jennifer admits that her biggest fan has to be her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

"It's funny, you see all these people come out, and there's always the fans, and they're amazing," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (01Mar17)."But nobody compares to my mom. My mom dances the whole show, knows the routines - it's the absolute truth! People literally go, 'I missed that part, I was watching your mom.' No one's going to fangirl like your mom."

To prove Guadalupe's dedication, host Jimmy invited her perform some moves during the interview, and Jennifer's mother was quick to stand in the aisle of the studio and wow the crowd with the routine for disco tune Hold It Don't Drop It.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old reveals that her Vegas shows often become a family affair. Her nine-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, like to watch her concerts, though she admits that her "little adults" aren't so keen on performing themselves at the moment.

"They're all into the computers and electronic stuff. I don't know that they want to perform, they want their own YouTube channels!" laughed Jennifer.

