Jennifer Lopez's son asked her to 'wear pants more'

Jennifer Lopez's nine-year-old son Max has pleaded with the singer to "wear pants more".

The 47-year-old singer is known for her risqué ensembles, both on and off the stage. Her All I Have Las Vegas residency required some truly showstopping outfits, but Max isn't impressed with his mother's wardrobe.

As she attended a Build Series talk in New York on Thursday (02Mar17), Jennifer told the audience: "You know what Max said to me the other day. He said ‘Mommy, why don’t you wear pants in your show? You should wear pants more.’”

Jennifer added the conversation was sparked by her residency outfits, and admitted: "I'm covered in crystals!"

The multi-talented star's sister Lynda Lopez, who is also a reporter at ABC, moderated the talk and commented on her nephew: "That’s why I love that boy!" Max and twin sister Emme's father is Jennifer's ex-husband Marc Anthony.

But even her son's pleas aren't enough to convince Jennifer to give up her flesh-baring outfits. And she told the crowd she replied: "I was like, ‘Baby, c’mon, Mommy’s (a) showgirl.'"

As well as singing, Jennifer is a successful actress, and has received critical acclaim for her role in U.S. TV series Shades of Blue. She stars in the programme with Ray Liotta, who attended the opening night of her Vegas residency.

“It was great,” he said of the show. “I ask her to turn around and do that little thing,” he added, demonstrating a little shimmy as he sat in his chair.

But Jennifer's onstage persona is drastically different from her Shades of Blue character Harlee Santos, with the singer laughing: "He was like, ‘Who is that?'”

