Jennifer Lopez's son books in picnic dates with his superstar mum

Jennifer Lopez always puts her children first so others understand the "hierarchy" in her life.

Jennifer Lopez's son once "scheduled" a picnic with her in a bid for them to spend more time together.

The 47-year-old singer shares twins Max and Emme, nine, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Despite prioritizing her children above everything else, it seems her busy work life doesn't go unnoticed, as she admitted Max recently offered to provide his mum with some much-needed downtime.

"You know, they're always first. When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy," she says in a preview for Friday's (10Mar17) episode of American talk show The Real, on which she acts as guest co-host.

"My son said to me this week, he goes, 'Mom, I'd like to schedule... a picnic with you this week cause I know you've been, you know, working hard.' He was with me in New York, but still, he was like, 'Um I'd like to schedule a picnic for next Friday because we need more quality time.' And I was like, 'Okay baby.'"

Jennifer is also currently enjoying single life after splitting from on-off boyfriend Casper Smart, who she dated for several years, and was also recently linked to rapper Drake.

The pair appeared to strike up a relationship at the end of last year (16) and posed for cozy snaps on Instagram, with Drake apparently gifting Jennifer an expensive diamond necklace.

However, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker put romance rumors to bed during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah earlier this week (06Mar17), when the host quizzed her on dating the Hotline Bling musician.

"Genuinely, did you get with Drake because you didn't know me yet?" Trevor jokingly questioned his guest.

"Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake. Maybe that's all I need to say," Jennifer replied, to which Trevor responded with: "Hallelujah!"

