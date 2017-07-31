Jennifer Lopez shares rare family moment with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Share

Jennifer Lopez has shown support for her ex-husband Marc Anthony after his mother died.

Jennifer Lopez has captured a moment on camera of her ex-husband Marc Anthony surrounded by all of his children.

The On the Floor singer, who has twins with her ex-husband, posted a beautiful picture of the dad-of-six, with a touching tribute to his mother who died earlier this week.

In the photo, ex-husband Marc is lying down on a rug surrounded by all of his children, twins Emme and Max, nine, from his relationship with Jennifer, as well as Arianna, 23, Cristian, 16, Ryan, 13 and Chase his adopted son.

“Just what the doctor ordered…Surrounded by love,” Jennifer had written alongside the picture.

She then wrote "Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extranar," a personal tribute to her mother-in-law in Spanish.

“You rest in Peace Ginny … we’ll miss you.”

Marc took to Twitter earlier this week (27Jul17) to break the sad news that his mother, Guillermina Quiñones had passed away.

Jennifer and Marc were married for 10 years before they divorced in 2014 and the former couple are now good friends.

Talking recently about Marc producing her first Spanish-language album in 10 years, she confessed how it reminded her of when they used to have fun together.

"We have such a long relationship of 20-something years, I've known him that long, and we were married for, you know, seven years," she said.

"When something like that ends, you have to find your way again, and this album and coming together to do that, really helped us remember, like, where we used to have fun."

She then went on to say the album made them friends again "like we were in the beginning."

