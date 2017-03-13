  • Home
Jennifer Lopez shares selfie with Alex Rodriguez online - report

Jennifer Lopez
Posted by Cover Media on March 13, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez jetted down to the Bahamas for the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly posted a selfie with rumored beau Alex Rodriguez on Instagram.

The Jenny From the Block singer, who was first linked to the retired baseball star earlier this month (Mar17), shared a selfie as an Instagram story and in the picture, which was quickly deleted, a man can be seen holding onto the top of her head as he nuzzles into her hair. Her locks obscured the man's face but a number of outlets have identified him as the 41-year-old sportsman.

The rumored couple were spotted enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas over the weekend (11-12Mar17). According to reports, the singer flew down to Miami, Florida with her nine-year-old twins Emme and Max and they went to stay at their father Marc Anthony's house in the state. Jennifer and Alex then took a private jet to the Bahamas on Friday night (10Mar17) and stayed in a private seafront villa at the exclusive Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club, according to E! News.

Pictures of them getting cosy on a powerboat at the Harbor View Marina were also published by ETOnline over the weekend.

Despite taking their first mini-break together, they are both reportedly just looking for some fun rather than a big commitment.

"It's not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating," a source told E! "Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time. They are on the exact same page."

Jennifer, 47, was most recently linked to Drake after posting a cosy snap of them online but she played coy when asked about the romance in interviews, insisting they were just working on music together.

Alex, who has previously dated Madonna, Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz, only became single again himself recently, after ending his relationship with businesswoman Anne Wojcicki in February (17) after nearly a year of dating.

© Cover Media

