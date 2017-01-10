Jennifer Lopez surprises cousin with Cristiano Ronaldo

Share

The singer previously partied with the soccer ace in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez made her cousin's birthday one to remember by surprising her with a party appearance from her soccer idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

The On The Floor hitmaker recently celebrated Tiana Rios' big day at a club in Madrid, Spain, where Ronaldo was hanging out.

Video footage of the unexpected meeting, which has surfaced online, features the singer/actress giggling with the sports hunk and his Real Madrid teammate Pepe, before convincing the Portuguese stud to surprise her cousin, who also works as Jennifer's assistant.

"She watches every game," Jennifer tells him in the video. "I can't get her to work while she's watching the game - it's crazy. Honestly, she's your biggest fan in the world."

"She has good taste then," Ronaldo quips as he leaves Tiana stunned and gives her a big hug.

She later confesses on camera, "I was screaming at his goal scoring and he's right there!"

She also thanks J.Lo for setting up the surprise, as the Hollywood superstar, who was filmed wearing a Real Madrid shirt, turns to the camera and laughs, "This is my little cousin, I have to give her s**t! Happy birthday!"

Jennifer and Cristiano previously partied together in Las Vegas in July (16), when the athlete joined the celebrity guests at the singer's 47th birthday bash at Caesar's Palace. Kim Kardashian, music mogul Antonio 'L.A.' Reid, actor John Stamos, singer Tank, and producer Calvin Harris were also on hand to help Lopez celebrate her special day.

© Cover Media