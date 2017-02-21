Jennifer Lopez teams with Julien Macdonald for Las Vegas residency wardrobe

Share

Julien Macdonald describes working with the American singer as a "dream come true".

Julien Macdonald stuck with a showgirl theme when designing Jennifer Lopez's new stage costumes.

The Welsh designer is known for his glitzy red carpet dresses, and has outfitted everyone from Kylie Minogue to Selena Gomez.

Because of his love for sparkle, it was a no-brainer that Jennifer and her team turned to Julien for the next round of her Las Vegas residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have.

"It was fabulous working with Jennifer to create these incredibly glamorous Swarovski pieces for her Las Vegas show", Julien beamed to Vogue.co.uk. "I loved the idea of designing within her theme of a modern-day showgirl and drew inspiration from the glamour and charm of the '20s performers. Jennifer looked absolutely incredible."

The collection of garments includes a mini dress made of more than 20,000 Swarovski crystals and a billowing feather coat adorned with even more sparkle.

Showing off his sketches to Vogue, Julien shares that the project has truly been a career highlight.

"It's a dream come true to work with Jennifer Lopez, especially on such a fabulous project," he said in a video. "My inspiration for the costumes came from the 1920s and '30s showgirls that danced in Las Vegas; full of glamour, full of excitement, full of energy.

"I'm super excited to see Jennifer wearing my creations on stage, especially the way the crystals will reflect the light and the glamour."

Julien adds he's a huge fan of Swarovski crystals and have been using them for more than 20 years in his garments.

