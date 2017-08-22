Jennifer Lopez tests out Alex Rodriguez's new UFC Gym

Share

The singer had to miss out on attending the fitness center's launch due to her filming commitments.

Jennifer Lopez has given her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's new UFC Gym in Miami, Florida her seal of approval after spending her weekend (19-20Aug17) working out at the venue.

The singer/actress was unable to join her man for the gym's launch on 10 August (17) due to her busy schedule, but she headed to Miami over the weekend and was given a personal tour of the premises by Alex.

The retired baseball ace took to Instagram on Sunday (20Aug17) to share a video montage of their visit to the UFC Gym, during which J.Lo tested the equipment by squeezing in a few exercise routines.

She was featured in the clip lifting free weights, using a lat machine, and sparring with boxing gloves - a sport she came to love after using it as part of the training for her role as a New York City police detective in her hit TV drama Shades of Blue.

"I always liked it," Jennifer previously explained. "It's always been a tough workout."

Since going public with their new relationship in March (17), Jennifer and Alex have frequently been spotted engaging in sporty activities together, and the former New York Yankees star was excited to show his girlfriend his new business venture.

Speaking at the UFC Gym opening, he told People.com, "Jennifer and I work out together, and I can't wait to bring her here to my new gym. She is a great jock, a former track star in school, and I enjoy working out with her."

Describing their typical workouts, he said, "Jennifer and I mix it up. We like to lift, and we enjoy bike riding. She is a talented jock."

The new fitness centre is the first in a chain of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)-branded gyms A-Rod plans to open with his business partner Mark Mastrov.

