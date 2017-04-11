Jennifer Lopez to expand fragrance offerings with new Designer Parfums deal

Share

Jennifer Lopez's new deal will see Designer Parfums help boost her perfume sales across the globe.

Jennifer Lopez is excited to develop fresh fragrances under her new deal with Designer Parfums.

The popstar launched her first scent, Glow by JLo, back in 2002 and it quickly became the top selling perfume in the U.S.

Over a decade later Jennifer’s scent empire is still going strong, with 23 more fragrances released under her name thanks to the help of leading beauty company Coty Inc. But now the organisation has signed a partnership with Designer Parfums to take over the singer’s business, focusing on strengthening the franchise in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East as well as introducing it to new markets.

“Developing my fragrance line has been a uniquely rewarding creative experience. I am excited to work with Designer Parfums to continue the expansion of my Jennifer Lopez Fragrance House,” Jennifer said in a statement.

A Coty spokesperson further confirmed this move will help the company “rationalize” its plans and focus on brands and categories which are better suited to its “strengths”.

Dilesh Mehta, chief executive officer of Designer Parfums, also shared her delight at welcoming the musician and actress to her books.

“Jennifer has always had a clear vision when it comes to her fragrance, knowing trends and delivering scents the public loves, all while encompassing her authenticity and vision,” she smiled.

The singer's fragrance line isn’t the only fashionable string to her bow; she also has a success shoe collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti on the market, which launched in January (17). The 16-piece range boasts a variety of designs, from sneakers to lace-up heels, and her expertise won over designer Zanotti.

“She gives me suggestions and I give her advice and both of us, we are open to learn," he previously told WWD. "Every time I work with a star I learn a lot... For old teenagers like me it’s good to learn.”

