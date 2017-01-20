Jennifer Lopez wants women to feel 'confident and sexy' in her shoes

Share

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez always ensures she has high-quality footwear for her stage performances.

Jennifer Lopez can't wait to unveil her collection of "feminine and sexy" shoes.

The Dance Again singer has teamed up with footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti on Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez, a 16-piece capsule collection of luxury shoes, including a wedge sneaker and lace-up heel.

Jennifer has long been a fan of the Italian designer's beautiful silhouettes and craftsmanship, and hopes women will feel confident and empowered whenever they slip on a pair.

"The shoes can truly make any woman feel feminine, confident and sexy," she told PeopleStyle, adding that her favorite look from the line is a pair of lace-up booties covered in crystals which retail for $2,995 (£2,425).

When it came to collaborating, Jennifer knew she wanted to work with Zanotti because of his understanding of quality and design. And in spite of her high-energy performances onstage, the 47-year-old claims Zanotti's designs are very comfortable to dance in.

"It's clear that I love gorgeous shoes and boots to make a statement or really complete a look. But it's so much more than just the appearance of the shoes," she explained. "Whether I'm dancing and need a specific shape for certain choreography, or when I'm at an event and the height of the shoes completely changes my posture and walk, having high-quality footwear is not negotiable."

Zanotti has created footwear for big names like Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian in the past, but his work with Jennifer is the biggest celebrity partnership to date. And he couldn't be more pleased with how the high-fashion line turned out.

"She is an icon and has a very unique style. She is feminine, sexy and extremely beautiful. I love the way she embodies my aesthetic in her own personal way," he shared.

Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez begins to drop in the designer's stores and select retailers worldwide from 23 January (17). There will also be two bags on offer, with prices ranging from $795 (£606) to $1,995 (£1,520).

