Jennifer Lopez: 'Working with Marc Anthony has made our relationship stronger'

Working with ex-husband Marc Anthony on her upcoming Spanish-language album has made their relationship stronger, according to Jennifer Lopez.

The superstars, who were married from 2004 to 2014 and share nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, remained close after their divorce and they are now working on a new album together.

Jennifer admits she had some reservations about spending so much time collaborating with Marc, but the process has been better than she imagined.

"We're like, best friends, you know," she told Live! with Kelly on Monday (20Mar17). "We're making an album right now. He's helping me make my Spanish album. And, you know, at first, I was like, 'We're good... with the kids and everything, but if we start working together... are we gonna start going at each other again?' (But) it's been awesome.

"Honestly, I think it's even helped our relationship. It's made things even better. Yeah, we're just in a really great place, and it's great."

And the 47-year-old is thrilled the couple's children are able to see their parents getting along so well.

"They get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together, and it's just good for them," she continued. "It's good for us. It was just good for the whole family."

However, despite their close working and co-parenting relationship, Jennifer has no plans to reconcile with Marc.

"Oh no, we're really good the way we are," she said. "We're always going to be great friends. I'm always going to be there for him, he's always going to be there for me. We share something very special in the kids and we know that. We're there for them and that's the main thing."

Jennifer has reportedly embarked on a new romance with retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who is a longtime friend.

The couple recently jetted off to the Bahamas for a brief getaway together and has been photographed around Miami, Florida.

