Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green take romance to Los Angeles

The unlikely couple took in dinner at a hot Los Angeles seafood spot.

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green's romance continues to heat up with poolside fun and a dinner date in Los Angeles, California.

The 26-year-old daughter of billionaire businessman Sir Philip Green and the 33-year-old felon, who spent nearly two years in prison for weapons and gang charges, are clearly serious about the relationship. And on Tuesday (11Jul17), Jeremy filed papers at a California courthouse requesting a legal separation from his wife of eight years, Melissa.

He and Chloe were spotted kissing and laughing in a hotel pool in Los Angeles on Friday (14Jul17) and later that night, the couple was pictured leaving trendy Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, hand in hand.

The pair were first spotted getting cosy on a yacht off the coast of Turkey (1Jul17), which caused a stir at the time because Jeremy was then still legally married to Melissa, with whom he shares a son. He is also the stepfather to her son from a previous relationship.

After the scandalous images were published online, Chloe took to her Instagram page to defend herself and Jeremy. "Just the Beginning," she wrote, adding, "We appreciate all the love and the hate."

She has since deleted her account and remained tight-lipped about the relationship. Melissa has been less tight-lipped.

On 8 July (17), she raged to the Mail Online: "What sort of woman would do something like this to another woman? My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened.

"Of course I’m angry at her (Chloe). What she did is unforgivable. And I’m angry at him too. What they did destroyed my entire world."

She continued, "Did either of them think about the children and how this will affect them? They’re the innocent victims in this. And so am I."

© Cover Media