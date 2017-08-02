Jeremy Renner 'almost hated' Chris Cornell because of his immense talent

Share

Jeremy Renner has paid tribute to Soundgarden star Chris Cornell, who he knew through mutual friends including Josh Brolin.

Jeremy Renner has paid tribute to Soundgarden star Chris Cornell, admitting he "almost hated" the musician for his immense talent.

Cornell took his own life in May (17), aged 52, leaving the world shocked. Dozens of stars have paid tribute to the music legend following his death, with The Avengers star Renner the latest to offer his condolences.

During an interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday, Renner remembered Cornell, revealing he had been pals with the star through their mutual friendships with Josh Brolin and Andrew Michael Cooper.

"He is amazing," Renner said. "Through friends of mine, I've known him for a bit. I was just glad to have any experience with Chris."

And while Renner also enjoys music in his spare time, as a singer-songwriter, guitarist, keyboardist, and drummer, he would never have undertaken a jam session with Cornell because he was too overwhelmed by his talent.

"He was one of the reasons why I never wanted to be a singer because that voice that he had was... I almost hate the guy," Renner mused.

Cornell is just one of the stars the world lost too early in 2017, along with Linkin Park star Chester Bennington, who committed suicide in July.

And reflecting on the losses of two such talented stars, Renner said: "You just kind of get saddened by stuff like that. And try to learn and grow from those experiences."

Renner was doing the promotional rounds to talk about his new movie Wind River, which is due for release later this month. He stars alongside Elizabeth Olsen in the film, a murder mystery, with the actress recently admitting she finds his ability to remain grounded and focused incredibly inspiring as an actress.

