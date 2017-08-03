Jeremy Renner doesn't see more children in his future

Share

Jeremy Renner was "toast" after signing up to three massive movie franchises in just four years.

Jeremy Renner has confessed that while he would love to have more children, he doesn't believe it's in his future.

The 46-year-old actor shares four-year-old daughter Ava with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. The couple divorced in 2015 after just 11 months of marriage.

And despite wanting his family to grow more, Jeremy candidly told Men's Journal magazine that he doesn't envision it happening.

"I’d like to have eight running around,” he admitted. "But at this point ... that’s not in my future."

Explaining further, Jeremy said it's because he doesn't have a partner to have a child with, as he can't see himself bringing a baby into the world while single.

"It takes two," he mused. "Doing it alone is not fun. You want to share the experience. You kind of want a partner. I’ve done so many amazing, cool-a*s things in my life. But I think as we get older, there’s more value in doing something with somebody."

Jeremy's Hollywood career has gone from strength to strength in recent years, thanks to roles in movies such as The Avengers, Mission: Impossible and The Bourne Legacy. However, signing up to three huge film franchises also had its downsides, with Jeremy admitting it took a massive toll.

"I was f**king exhausted," he said. "In four years, I slept in my own bed maybe two months. I didn’t see my family, didn’t see my friends. I spent four birthdays in a row with my assistant. It was a glorious time - but it was a long, long run. By the end of it, I was toast.”

And now, when it comes to balancing his personal and professional lives, Jeremy is doing everything he can to spend as much time as possible with his daughter.

"I want to be home as much as I can, as much as I can afford to," he told Entertainment Tonight recently. "Spending time with my daughter and my family are the most important things to me."

