Jeremy Renner nursing fractured elbow and wrist from Avenger injury

Share

The actor insists the injuries won't affect his next job on comedy Tag.

Jeremy Renner has confirmed on set Avengers: Infinity War injuries left him with a fractured right elbow and left wrist.

The action man was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday (05Jul17) with his entire right arm wrapped up in a bandage and a splint on his left wrist, but he wasn't forthcoming about how bad his injuries were or how he'd sustained them.

Now, in a new interview with Variety, the actor reveals stuntwork on the new Marvel movie took its toll on him.

"That's how it goes," he says. "It’s part of the job... It won’t stop me from doing things that I need to be doing. I'll heal fast. I’m doing everything I can to heal faster."

And he insists his injuries won’t affect his next job as the star of the comedy Tag.

"I’m doing a job that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts," he adds. "It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it.

"So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won’t really affect my job... It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can't tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by."

The actor recently shared a photo of his new arm accessories on Instagram, revealing he was determined to push through the pain to get the job done: "Fall down seven times... stand up 8!" he captioned one image, adding the hashtags, "#fixedup #pushthrough".

He reveals he will be able to take the medical wraps off in a couple of weeks.

© Cover Media