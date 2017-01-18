Jerry Seinfeld is Coming to Netflix

Share

The creator of Seinfeld is bringing new content to Netflix starting in late 2017.

Well, this is exciting!

Netflix announced by press release yesterday that they would be teaming up with renowned TV comedian Jerry Seinfeld. All of Seinfeld’s new comedic endeavours will air on Netflix, most notably featuring all previous episodes of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”. That show will also be getting 24 BRAND NEW episodes, which we can’t wait to see.

Jerry Seinfeld is also reportedly working on two new stand-up shows. These will be exclusive to Netflix, and are set to debut later this year.

Netflix’s Canadian streaming service will be making the Seinfeld content available on the same day as its American counterpart, although the date has not yet been announced.

The deal doesn’t include the iconic TV series “Seinfeld”. We’ve reached out to Netflix to find out if they will be attempting to licence “Seinfeld” as well.

