Jesse Williams breaks silence on estranged wife's custody battle claims

Jesse Williams has been spotted on dates with actress Minka Kelly.

Jesse Williams's representative has slammed his estranged wife's "one-sided account" during her pursuit for sole custody of their children.

The Grey's Anatomy actor filed papers to end his five-year marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee in April (17) and requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter Sadie and son Maceo. But Aryn, who was with Jesse for 13 years, is determined to have sole custody and only allow him visitation of the children.

To help her cause, she recently filed documents accusing Jesse of exposing their kids to a "revolving door" of women and of having a temper, claiming he flew into a violent rage last month and threatened his neighbour's life during an argument over a traffic incident.

His representative has now addressed the claims in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"These are matters for the court to decide," the rep said. "Jesse has been working tirelessly to maintain his bond with their children and it is important to note that the dramatisations made in Aryn's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind. The judge is fully informed on both sides of the story and will be making the final decision."

The statement comes shortly after the 35-year-old was spotted on another supposed date with actress Minka Kelly. In her paperwork, his estranged wife asked for Jesse to be banned from letting the kids meet girlfriends until six months into the relationship.

Jesse previously opened up about the divorce in JAY-Z's Footnotes for 4:44 video, in which he said, "I was in a relationship 13 years... and all of a sudden motherf**kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship - like the most painful experience I've had in my life like with a person I've loved with all of my heart - that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

