Jessica Alba developed 'thick skin' to deal with Hollywood career

Jessica Alba is wary that hitting a milestone in life sometimes comes with its setbacks.

The 36-year-old actress keeps herself busy with various ventures away from her screen work, such as her consumer brand The Honest Company and iTunes' tech show Planet of the Apps.

Quizzed on whether she sees herself as a role model to the younger generation, Jessica insisted it's taken a lot of work for her to get to where she is today in terms of inner strength.

"Every time you hit a milestone, you are slammed backwards with a challenge and you have to have such perseverance and resilience," she told Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine. "But if you literally cannot go another day without starting a company, then you have to just do it.

"It's weird because I'm actually very sensitive and so I think I've developed a pretty hard exterior. Early on, I developed a thick skin... just in life; I needed to build that armor."

The Entourage star also has her family, daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, five, with her husband Cash Warren - who she's currently expecting her third child with - to think about when it comes to her future decisions.

That said, Jessica doesn't ever plan to take on projects she doesn't feel passionate about, as she explained, "I do what drives me and makes me happy. I'm not looking at what's stacked on my plate. I'm doing what I love and I'm passionate about what I do every day. I'm passionate about being a great mom to my kids, and a daughter and a wife."

She also credits moving into her 30s for teaching her to trust her gut more when it comes to big acting decisions, noting there's no rhyme or reason behind her castings.

